Halloween season kicks off this weekend at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is hitting the sweet trifecta of candy, coasters...and creatures.

Halloween season kicks off at the park this weekend, and it will run every weekend trough Oct. 30, making this the longest-running season yet.

New this year, guests can experience the debut of the four-acre Dark Night Haunts, the largest expansion to date for Hersheypark. This scary addition will include four haunted houses: The Haunted Coal Mine, The Descent, Creature Chaos, and Twisted Darkness. Find out more about these haunts here.

Familiar favorites will be back too.

Tickets include access to 50 rollercoasters (and lights-out coasters), trick-or-treating for guests under 12, a Hershey Character Glow Dance Party, and the Creatures of the Night flashlight tour at ZooAmerica (starts Oct. 14).

Starting Sept. 17, hours for the event are 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Hersheypark Halloween is also open on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. beginning Oct. 14.

Dark Nights runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays (and Fridays starting Oct. 14) and 6 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.