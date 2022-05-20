Lancaster County community celebrates the return of annual rhubarb festival

The festival in Leacock Township takes place on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County is showing a lot of love for a root vegetable this weekend for the Kitchen Kettle Village's annual Rhubarb Festival.

The two-day event in Leacock Township features plenty of rhubarb-infused goodies including strawberry rhubarb pie, raspberry rhubarb jam and strawberry rhubarb lemonade.

The festival also includes musical performances, a hula hoop contest, a Rhubarb Race Car Derby and even a rhubarb stilt walker.

Organizers say the festival is one-of-a-kind in the area.

"It's just different. [There are] not many rhubarb festivals out there in the United States," said Lisa Horn, the Director of Fun for the festival. "I think there is one in Michigan and somewhere else but it's just a lot of fun, and we're educating people and kicking off that spring and summer season."

On Saturday, May 21, the festival will host a "Best Rhubarb Dessert in Lancaster County Baking Contest" from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The public is welcome to buy desserts by the slice at that event, with all of the proceeds going towards the Lancaster Farmland Trust, a local nonprofit organization that works to protect and preserve farmland in Lancaster County.

Other proceeds from events throughout the festival will also benefit the Lancaster Farmland Trust.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.