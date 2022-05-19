Job seekers in Dauphin County can buy cheap professional clothes at annual sale from Suits to Careers, Inc.

Suits to Careers, Inc. is giving people a chance to shop its closet at the organization's "Fall Inventory Reduction Sale" at the Harrisburg mall in Swatara Township.

SWATARA, Pa. — People in the Harrisburg area are getting a chance to buy professional clothes at low prices, all while helping a local initiative.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the organization's "Dress for Success" and "Tied to Success" programs, which help people in south central Pennsylvania transition from unemployment to employment.

"We work with a diverse population of men and women who have overcome different barriers in their life, and now they're ready to go out into the workforce, and so we're there able to support and help them get ready," said Joann Romain, the VP of Income and Education at YWCA Greater Harrisburg.

Suits to Careers, Inc.'s reduction sale runs daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through this weekend and wraps up with a big bag blowout sale on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. At that sale, people can bring a $25 donation at the door in exchange for a bag of clothes or get two bags for $40.