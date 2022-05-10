'Music For Everyone' brings refurbished pianos back to downtown Lancaster

The nonprofit group's "Keys for the City" project is now in its 13th year of bringing music to the downtown area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County nonprofit group is bringing back its popular "Keys for the City" piano distribution in downtown Lancaster.

On May 20, nonprofit organization "Music For Everyone" will once again distribute refurbished pianos at several locations around the city.

"Keys for the City" is now in its 13th year, "Music For Everyone" said on its website.

This year, a record 18 pianos will be placed in various downtown locations. Each piano has a custom paint job done by a different local artist or organization, "Music For Everyones" aid.

In a new twist this year, two of the pianos have a specific theme, each serving a larger purpose toward the community, "Music For Everyone" said.

One piano's theme highlights the "Songs for Justice" project, while the other highlights the 2021 Extraordinary Give's "Pursuit of Equity" competition.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity to bring people together through music and it usually has a great reception from people every year.

"The city loves them, we love them, and communities really need to invest in things that bring people together and music is the best tool that we have in our communities," Brendan Stengle, the administrative assistant at "Music For Everyone" said.

Every year, new pianos are donated by members of the community, and then distributed.

See below for a list of pianos, along with the artist that designed them and their locations downtown:

The Mussertown Neighbors Piano: Shauna Yorty, 425 South Shippen Street

The MFE Community Piano: Fonk Shack Art Collective, 30 West Orange Street

The YWCA Piano: Key Ferguson, 110 North Lime Street

The CH&E Construction Piano: Stacia Hummel, 53 McGovern Avenue

The Pursuit of Equity Piano: Keisha Finnie, 42 North Prince Street

The Songs for Justice Piano: The Switchboard Collective, 225 North Queen Street

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition Piano: Ellie Cochran, 5 North Duke Street

The Willow Valley Communities Piano: Chris Carrao and Kelly Loy, 106 South Queen Street

The American Music Theatre Piano: McCaskey High School, 49 West Chestnut Street

The Tellus360 Piano: Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 24 East King Street

The Lancaster County Community Foundation Piano: Andy Metz Penn Square

The Lancaster Central Market Piano: Claudia Rojas, 22 East Chestnut Street

The Lancaster Arts Hotel Piano: Adam Serrano, 300 Harrisburg Avenue

The Church World Service Piano: Erica Millner, 308 Lincoln Highway

The Samuel Walton and Clayton Stief Memorial Piano: Ashley Kendrick Kennedy, 135 North Lime Street

The Atlee Hall Piano: King Elementary School, 100 North Queen Street

The C Note Piano: Andrew Silvus, 555 North Charlotte Street