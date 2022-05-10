'Music For Everyone' brings refurbished pianos back to downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County nonprofit group is bringing back its popular "Keys for the City" piano distribution in downtown Lancaster.
On May 20, nonprofit organization "Music For Everyone" will once again distribute refurbished pianos at several locations around the city.
"Keys for the City" is now in its 13th year, "Music For Everyone" said on its website.
This year, a record 18 pianos will be placed in various downtown locations. Each piano has a custom paint job done by a different local artist or organization, "Music For Everyones" aid.
In a new twist this year, two of the pianos have a specific theme, each serving a larger purpose toward the community, "Music For Everyone" said.
One piano's theme highlights the "Songs for Justice" project, while the other highlights the 2021 Extraordinary Give's "Pursuit of Equity" competition.
Organizers say this event is an opportunity to bring people together through music and it usually has a great reception from people every year.
"The city loves them, we love them, and communities really need to invest in things that bring people together and music is the best tool that we have in our communities," Brendan Stengle, the administrative assistant at "Music For Everyone" said.
Every year, new pianos are donated by members of the community, and then distributed.
See below for a list of pianos, along with the artist that designed them and their locations downtown:
The Mussertown Neighbors Piano: Shauna Yorty, 425 South Shippen Street
The MFE Community Piano: Fonk Shack Art Collective, 30 West Orange Street
The YWCA Piano: Key Ferguson, 110 North Lime Street
The CH&E Construction Piano: Stacia Hummel, 53 McGovern Avenue
The Pursuit of Equity Piano: Keisha Finnie, 42 North Prince Street
The Songs for Justice Piano: The Switchboard Collective, 225 North Queen Street
The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition Piano: Ellie Cochran, 5 North Duke Street
The Willow Valley Communities Piano: Chris Carrao and Kelly Loy, 106 South Queen Street
The American Music Theatre Piano: McCaskey High School, 49 West Chestnut Street
The Tellus360 Piano: Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 24 East King Street
The Lancaster County Community Foundation Piano: Andy Metz Penn Square
The Lancaster Central Market Piano: Claudia Rojas, 22 East Chestnut Street
The Lancaster Arts Hotel Piano: Adam Serrano, 300 Harrisburg Avenue
The Church World Service Piano: Erica Millner, 308 Lincoln Highway
The Samuel Walton and Clayton Stief Memorial Piano: Ashley Kendrick Kennedy, 135 North Lime Street
The Atlee Hall Piano: King Elementary School, 100 North Queen Street
The C Note Piano: Andrew Silvus, 555 North Charlotte Street
The South Ann Concerned Neighbors Piano: Darlene Byrd, South Ann Street (specific location TBA)