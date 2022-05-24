Lancaster Pride to host series of events in June for Pride Month

Event highlights include a special Pride Beer release by Our Town Brewery, a Pet Parade in Buchanon Park, and a Pool Party at Conestoga Pines Pool.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Pride will host a series of events in June as part of Pride Month, the organization announced Tuesday.

The events are designed to "celebrate and uplift Lancaster's LGBTQ+ community," the organization said.

Event highlights include a special Pride Beer release by Our Town Brewery, a Pet Parade in Buchanon Park, and a Pool Party at Conestoga Pines Pool.

The largest event will be the 2022 Pride Festival on June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. This year’s festival is hosting a record 150+ vendors, and will be featuring a diverse line-up of drag performers and entertainers.

The entertainment headliner is Ariel Versace, a contestant on Season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The venue will also include a space for yoga and yard games, kid’s entertainment, and a Beer Garden.

The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. General admission is $5. Please visit lancpride.com for more information and to pre-purchase tickets.

The full schedule of Pride Month events:

June 1: Flag Raising Ceremony at the Lancaster City Visitor Center on Penn Square, noon

June 1: Pride Beer Release Party at Our Town Brewery, 252 North Prince Street, 5 to 9 p.m.

June 4: Pride Night at the Barnstormers, Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 North Prince Street, 6:30 p.m.

June 11: Lancaster Pride Pet Parade, Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., 12 to 1 p.m.

June 15: Lancaster Pride & Keystone Business Alliance Networking Mixer at Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 West Grant Street, 6 to 8 p.m.

June 18: Lancaster Pride Festival 2022 & Lancaster Pride After-Party at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 North Prince Street, 12 to 6 p.m. (After-party at The Village, 205 North Christian Street, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.)