Lancaster drag brunch raises money to increase diversity in medicine

LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, an event in Lancaster on Sunday aimed to raise money to help eliminate health disparities.

The "Drag Your Heart Out Brunch" featured local drag performers and guests speakers from the nonprofit organization, "Patients R Waiting."

Proceeds from the event hosted by Lancaster Pride and the One Love Project will go directly to Patients R Waiting.

"This is important for us because one we're celebrating Black History Month and we really want to see more diversity in medicine and more black and brown doctors to help the community," Lancaster Pride President Alex Otthofer said.

Patients R Waiting focuses on increasing the number of minority clinicians, and supporting those who practice.

Otthofer says 120 people attended the event, and $3,200 was raised.

