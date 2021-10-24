The Lancaster Pride festival returns in 2021, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community

This year's festival hosted more than 100 vendors, a record for the celebration, and featured a diverse range of local and regional musicians and entertainers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Hundreds celebrated the LGBTQ+ community at the Lancaster Pride festival on Oct. 24.

State and local leaders, allies, and more than 100 vendors celebrated the LGBTQ+ community at the Lancaster Pride festival on Sunday, with the event taking place at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

This was the 12th year for the festival run by non-profit "Lancaster Pride."

Organizers say it means so much for them to be back in person after a year off because of the pandemic.

"It's really important to be able to gather in person and to be able to celebrate our entire community," said President of Lancaster Pride Alex Otthofer. "To be seen in the community at large, that visibility piece is really important to us."

Lancaster Pride was founded in 2007 and hosted Lancaster's first Pride festival in 2008.

The organization is always looking for help in starting to plan the next Lancaster Pride festival.