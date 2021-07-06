x
Philadelphia's July 4 to feature concert in different venue

Philadelphia’s annual celebration of the nation’s birthday returns this summer with the traditional July 4 free concert in a different venue.
Credit: Mark Stehle/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 4, 2014 file photo, Black Thought, foreground left, and Questlove, right, of The Roots perform at the Philly Forth of July Jam in Philadelphia. The Roots hadn't had their traditional pre-Grammy, late-night jam session since 2012, so this year they made up for it with four nights of music. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015 was the last concert at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, where the "Tonight Show" house band had held court since Monday, jamming with acts ranging from Ed Sheeran to Miguel to Cee Lo to T.I. (Photo by Mark Stehle/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s annual celebration of the nation’s birthday returns this summer with the traditional July 4 free concert in a different venue but concluding as usual with a fireworks display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 

Wawa Welcome America on Wednesday announced an expanded 2021 celebration following last year’s pandemic-spurred virtual-only festivities. 

Events begin this year on June 19 to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. 

The July 4 concert headlined by Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida will take place at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts with the fireworks afterward over the parkway.

