This year's July 4 fireworks celebration in York will be double the fun, organizers say

The York Revolution will host fireworks inside PeoplesBank Park after their game, while a second display outside the park will be launched from Smalls Field.

YORK, Pa. — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, York's biggest Fourth of July celebration is coming back this summer -- and it will be even bigger than ever, according to the York Revolution, which is hosting the party.

The Revs are promising a never-before-seen DOUBLE fireworks show in downtown York at the event, dubbed July4York.

Presenting sponsor Traditions Bank revealed plans for the event along with the Revolution in a press release Tuesday.

“We are excited to once again be working with the Revolution to bring York this annual celebration of our independence,” said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. “I can’t think of a time when we have needed this more as a country and community. Each year, we look forward to this fun opportunity to come together in appreciation of our community. We are honored to be a part of this York tradition.”

This year, the event will literally double in size, the team said.

The Revs will simultaneously shoot fireworks inside the ballpark after their July 4 game and from Smalls Athletic Field directly behind the ballpark. Both the inside-the-park show and Smalls Field display will be visible to fans with tickets who attend the July 4 game, and the Smalls Field show provides a free community display for those unable to attend the game.

“With our Independence Day celebration cancelled last year by COVID-19, we decided to literally blow it out of the park this year,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We are really excited to make this year’s celebration and fireworks show something that people will never forget.”

The fireworks display will launch at approximately 9:30 p.m.