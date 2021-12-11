Christmas Candylane to begin Friday night at Hersheypark

Beginning at 5 p.m., families will be able to experience all their favorite holiday rides and sweet delights for the fun-filled Christmas experience.

The holiday season has now begun at Hersheypark with the opening of Christmas Candylane!

The experience will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 and continue until Jan. 2. The park managers say beginning Dec. 3, the attraction will open daily giving families ample amount of time to plan their sweet holiday experience.

Christmas Candylane will feature five million lights making it the most amount of lights statewide.

Family rides and a total of six coasters will be available, weather permitting, and people can enjoy the views from above on the park's Ferris Wheel.

Rollercoaster thrill-seekers can enjoy viewing the lights on rides such as Sooperdooperlooper, Wild Mouse, Wildcat, and Cocoa Cruiser. The gondola-style ride on Skyview will have the NOEL light show featuring more than 250,000 dancing lights to be experienced with holiday music. Plus, the Skyview ride turns 55 this year!

For those who come for the rides and stay for the sweets, Hersheypark's signature hot chocolate will be available with all-day souvenir mugs to keep warm throughout the cold holiday fun.

More sweets and treats to enjoy include a pumpkin roll, king-size shake until Thanksgiving Day, and frozen hot chocolate from Black Friday into the rest of the season.

Santa will begin making his appearance during the opening evening, but his reindeers, including Rudolph, will not be in attendance until November 19.

Until Nov. 21, park-goers can buy their tickets at 40% off.