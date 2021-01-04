Springtime in the Park kicks off at Hersheypark Friday

The 115th season will features brand new attractions, along with old favorites.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark kicks off its 115th season on April 2, with Springtime in the Park.

Hersheypark will be open most weekends in April and May with daily operations from Memorial Day to Labor Day, followed by September weekends. The park will also be open in October for Hersheypark in the Dark weekends, and then in November and December for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.

Hersheypark will kick off the 2021 season with new culinary offerings. An all-new, full-service, bar and patio, ice cream parlor, and confectionary kitchen will open this seasons in Hershey's Chocolatetown.

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio features past and present pieces from the Hersheypark ride collection, with views of nearby attractions. The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen is led by Chef Cher Harris, Corporate Pastry Chef. The Sweeterie features chocolate-dipped treats, decadent desserts, signature hand-crafted fudge, and more. Milton's Ice Cream Parlor is inspired by Hershey's early ventures in sweetness that came before his famous chocolate factory. Expert Ice Creamologists will craft custom creations from house-made ice cream, Hershey’s candy toppings, decadent sauces, and more.