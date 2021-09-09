Hersheypark releases details on its annual "Hersheypark After Dark" and "Christmas Candylane" park experiences

Also on Thursday, the park announced a new, extended summer weekend on Oct. 2-3 and another bonus weekend planned for Nov. 5-7.

Hersheypark on Thursday released details for its fall and winter seasonal attractions, "Hersheypark in the Dark" and "Christmas Candylane."

This year's events celebrate key anniversaries of experiences that visitors can only find at Hersheypark: 15 years of trick-or-treating and 25 years of meeting visiting reindeer for the holidays.

Also on Thursday, the park announced a new, extended summer weekend on Oct. 2-3 and another bonus weekend planned for Nov. 5-7.

"These special weekends, plus "Hersheypark In The Dark" and "Christmas Candylane," are part of a noteworthy year for Hersheypark, with more operating days than ever before and 2021 tickets valid through January 2, 2022," the park said.

Hersheypark's operating calendar is available here.

Hersheypark in the Dark

The park's annual autumn attraction will be open for three weekends, beginning Oct. 15 and running through Oct. 31. "Hersheypark in the Dark" will be open Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and weekends from 2-9 p.m.

This year's event marks the 15th anniversary of the Treatville trick-or-treat trail, with candy stops for guests ages 12 and under.

Roller coaster fans will enjoy the return of night rides on Hersheypark's roller coasters, with lights-out rides on five of the thrill rides, including the new Candymonium hypercoaster in the park's new Chocolatetown region.

Other unique offerings include costumed Hershey Characters experiences, new fall foods throughout the Park, and the Creatures Of The Night program at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which is the only time of year the Zoo is open after dark.

Guests can buy tickets online now and save, the park said. One-day admission to "Hersheypark in the Dark" is $54.95 online for guests ages 9 to 61. Children 2 and younger are free.

Current Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to "Hersheypark In The Dark" as part of their year-long perks, the park said.

Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark's "Christmas Candylane" holiday attraction will be open on select dates from Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022, with daily operations starting December 3.

The attraction will be closed on Christmas Day, and hours will vary by day with event tickets available closer to the season, the park said.

This season marks the 25th year that Santa's reindeer will make a stop at the park. "Christmas Candylane" is the only venue in the Northeast where guests can get an up-close and personal look at all nine reindeer, including Rudolph, the park said.

"Christmas Candylane" also features more than 5 million twinkling lights, including the dazzling NOEL light show with more than 250,000 dancing lights synchronized to Christmas music.

Guests can also enjoy:

a unique blend of thrilling coasters like Candymonium and family-friendly rides (weather permitting)

and family-friendly rides (weather permitting) an experience with Santa

TREEVILLE trail, a strolling holiday adventure experience in The Boardwalk region with more than a dozen uniquely decorated trees sharing stories of The Sweetest Place On Earth

The Boardwalk region with more than a dozen uniquely decorated trees sharing stories of The Sweetest Place On Earth signature hot chocolate and other sweet treats

A new Breakfast with Santa experience will also be offered December weekends at The Chocolatier Restaurant Bar + Patio with more details to come, the park announced.

The Hershey Sweet Lights attraction, a drive-through holiday spectacular with nearly 600 illuminated displays, will also be open, with hours and tickets available late September, the park said.

New Culinary Offerings

New fall and winter seasonal items are also planned for the latest culinary experiences in Hershey’s Chocolatetown - The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, the park said.

The Chocolatier will mark its first fall season open daily with reservations now available online for dates after September 13. The Chocolatier will also begin to offer new happy hour specials Monday through Thursday from 4-6 pm starting September 13.