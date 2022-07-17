Hanover lives up to its 'Snack Food Capital of the World' nickname

The town hosted its second annual Snack Town Street Fair on Saturday, celebrating the businesses that play a prominent role in their community.

HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover, a town in York County that has earned the moniker "Snack Food Capital of the World," is home to companies like Utz Brands Inc and Snyder's of Hanover.

The town's Chamber of Commerce and Utz put on the annual Snack Town Street Fair to extoll the history of the area and its prominence in the snack world.

"It's really about a community celebration,” Gary Laird, president of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We try and promote our businesses, our partners, in many different activities throughout the year. But this is one day that we bring everybody together, celebrate our downtown and what the Hanover area is all about."

This year's fair, held on Saturday, boasted 240 vendors selling everything from snacks and street foods to handmade crafts.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at the fair. Local artists displayed and sold their creations, the historic Neas House was open for tours and kids could get their energy out on a bounce house, obstacle course or slide.

"[We] just want you to come to Hanover,” Dave Colgan, director of e-commerce for Utz, said. “It's the snack food capital of the world. We would love to have you here!"

Around 7,000 people came out to enjoy the festival - equal to nearly half the town's population.

Attendees also had the chance to enjoy live music by The Chris Sacks Band and duo Elly Cooke and Tylor Elder in Center Square. Public House at The Markets sponsored a performance by DJ Breeze-Mon.