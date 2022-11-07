Harrisburg to host one-day Dessert Festival with tons of sweets, raffles, and music

On Saturday, July 16, Harrisburg vendors will celebrate all things sugar at the PA Farm Show complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dessert enthusiasts won't want to miss Harrisburg's Dessert Festival on Saturday!

The event, happening July 16, will feature a cake decorating competition with public voting, raffles, tons of sweets, and more.

Held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, the one-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Tie Affairs will provide music and a complete list of vendors can be found here.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Those four and under are able to attend the event for free.