Harrisburg to host one-day Dessert Festival with tons of sweets, raffles, and music

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dessert enthusiasts won't want to miss Harrisburg's Dessert Festival on Saturday!
The event, happening July 16, will feature a cake decorating competition with public voting, raffles, tons of sweets, and more.
Held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, the one-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Tie Affairs will provide music and a complete list of vendors can be found here.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Those four and under are able to attend the event for free.
Volunteers are also needed for the event. Anyone interested can find out more information on the event here. Volunteers must be 16 or older. They will receive free access to the event and a festival t-shirt.