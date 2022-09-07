Festival of India returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

The 12th annual Hare Krishna Festival of India involved dancing, feasting and a two-hour procession of Deities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The International Society for Krishna Consciousness of Harrisburg (ISKCON of Harrisburg) invited one and all to join them in celebrating the 12th Annual Hare Krishna Festival of India.

The festival kicked off on July 9 with a two-hour procession of decorated carts carrying deities, pulled by devoted followers.

"The festival is a great opportunity to learn about the culture of India, specifically the culture of the Hare Krishnas," Anasuya Devi Dasi, community temple president of ISKCON of Harrisburg, said via a press release. "The Hare Krishna movement is a non-sectarian movement meant for all-embracing welfare activities for the world. There is no discrimination in terms of caste, creed, religion or nationality here. It'll be a day of chanting, dancing and feasting."

The revelers enjoyed musical performances and cultural dances, as well as a free vegetarian feast.

This is the first Hare Krishna festival the organization has hosted in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it’s wonderful because it just shows we all want community," Anuttama Dasa, ISKCON of Harrisburg's governing body commissioner, said. "We’ve been locked up for months - if not years - and the chance to come out and be together with friends and new people that we’re learning to meet here, it’s a wonderful opportunity to really come together as a community. That’s what human life is all meant for. It’s meant to come together.”