Friday Night SmackDown returns to Hershey for the first time in over six years

HERSHEY, Pa. — Friday Night Smackdown is returning to Hershey for the first time in over six years this Friday.

You can see all your favorite SmackDown Superstars live and broadcasted to the world from the GIANT Center, Feb. 25 at 7:45 p.m.

The event will feature the 2022 Rumble Winners Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey as well as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E, The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more.

The Hershey main event is the Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

WWE star Sonya Deville joined FOX43 on Feb. 23 to discuss the event.