Natalya talks WWE SuperShow, being a woman in professional sports, and carrying on her family's legacy

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was announced on July 12 that the WWE SuperShow will be making a stop in Hershey on Sept. 25, and WWE Superstar Natalya joined FOX43 on Sept. 22 to talk about the organization's upcoming trip to the GIANT Center.

She told FOX43 that the WWE is especially excited to return to the GIANT Center, as this is the organization's first time back at the venue since before the pandemic began.

"We feel like the audience is going to be electric," she said. "To feel that energy and interaction, that's what I live for."

Natalya, "is proudly carrying on the legacy of the legendary Hart Family," as she is the daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, according to the WWE's website. She is also the niece of Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and the granddaughter of Stu Hart, another WWE hall-of-famer.

She also starred on the E! reality show, Total Divas, from 2013 to 2019, also according to the WWE's website.

Natalya went on to speak about being a woman in professional sports.

"Being a woman in WWE, representing my family, coming from a long legacy of greatness—it's an honor to do what I do," she said.

Those who are interested in seeing Natalya in person can attend the WWE SuperShow this upcoming Saturday. Tickets are on sale now.