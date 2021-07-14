Star of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair, talks WWE, her trip to Hershey, and more

WWE's Bianca Belair joined FOX43 Morning News on July 14 to discuss her upcoming trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, as well as all things WWE.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Star of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair, joined FOX43 Morning News on July 14 to discuss her upcoming trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, as well as all things WWE.

It was announced on July 12 that the WWE SuperShow will be making a stop in Hershey on September 25. The event will be held at the GIANT Center and tickets go on sale July 16.

Bianca Belair is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion; she won the Championship at WrestleMania this past April, and will be one of the featured talents at the SuperShow when it stops in Hershey. Other WWE stars that are set to appear are Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and many more.