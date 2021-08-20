Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

If you're looking to beat the heat by staying busy, here is a guide on just how to do it without putting the heat on your bank account.

Here are some activities happening this week in our area that do not require you to bust out the wallet:

Adams County

Antique and Vintage Outdoor Market at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

Aug. 21, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

Get an early start to your day and head to the market. There will be plenty of old treasures to purchase and a variety of food trucks to keep your stamina high. You can find the event here.

The Hanging Heart Take and Make for Teens

Aug. 23, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carroll Valley Library, Carroll Valley

Pick up all the supplies you will need to make this beautiful craft from the library, then, you are free to put the project together wherever you please. You can find more of the details here.

Cumberland County

Free Outdoor Movie Series

Aug. 20, 2021, beginning at dusk

Biddle Mansion Park, Carlisle

This week you can enjoy a screening of Karate Kid outdoors in a local park. This movie series will be going on all the way in to October, so make sure you click here for all the details.

Family Fun Day

Aug. 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg

Free pizza along with interactive exhibits, free giveaways, and tons of entertainment for the whole family are just part of what makes this event so fun. You can find all the information here.

Graphic Medicine: Ill-Conceived and Well-Drawn! Virtual Exhibit

Aug. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2021

Online Event Sponsored by The National Library of Medicine

You can access this online exhibit all month to view the genre of graphic medicine. For those unfamiliar with graphic medicine, this is a way art can provide information on illness and healthcare in general. You can find more about this event here.

Dauphin County

Sunset Series – Movie Night – The Bee Movie

Aug. 20, 2021 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fort Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg

Pack up your blankets and chairs and get ready for yet another evening spent on the lawn at Fort Hunter Park. There will be a showing of the Bee Movie this week for you to spread your blankets out and enjoy with family and friends. You can find out more about this series here.

Cultural Fest

Aug. 21, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skyline Soccer Field City Island, Harrisburg

This outdoors festival aims to celebrate diversity in the county. There will be entertainment, ethnic food trucks, vendors, and local organizations to check out. You can find the information here.

Franklin County

10th Annual Fort Loudon Annual Peach Festival

Aug. 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Loudon Community Center Grounds, Fort Loudon

Get ready for peach pie, peach cobbler, peach sundaes, and peach ice cream if you bring your wallet. Otherwise, spend the day outdoors with free entertainment and over 80 vendors to browse. You can find the event information here.

Music in the Park at Monterey Pass – Across the Pond

Aug. 21, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum

The Celtic trio, Across the Pond, will be performing in the evening. If there is rain, the show will be moved to the following day. You can find the event listed here for more information.

Back to School Carnival

Aug. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Warner’s Soda Shoppe, Waynesboro

Stop by the shop for entertainment for the whole family (along with some great food for purchase!) You can find the Facebook event page here.

Keystone Outdoors LLC Customer Appreciation Event

Aug. 21, 2021 and Aug. 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Keystone Outdoors LLC, Fort Loudon

To show their appreciation for local support of their business, Keystone Outdoors LLC will be hosting a fun weekend filled with free food, vendors, and activities for the whole family. Plus, on Sunday there will be a cornhole tournament. You can find the Facebook event here.

Juniata County

Picture Perfect Tour

Anytime

Juniata River Valley

Get your selfie stick out and try to check off as many neat pictures on this list as you can. It’s especially helpful if you’re looking to make memories or build that Instagram profile. You can find the complete list of best photo opportunities in the region here.

Lancaster County

Free Beginner’s Bootcamp: Summer Series

Aug. 21, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Greider Park, Lancaster

This high activity course will be offered on multiple dates to help you meet your fitness goals. You can find the bootcamp information here.

Long’s Park Summer Music Series

Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:30

Long’s Park Ampitheater Foundation, Lancaster

The Kenny Rogers Band is honoring the legacy of the late singer-songwriter by continuing to perform his hit music after his passing. They were the band that backed him for more than 40 years. You can find the information for the series here.

Lebanon County

Outdoor Movie at Cleona Playground: Toy Story 4

Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

Cleona Playground, Cleona

Head outdoors to the playground for the ultimate on-screen adventure. The Community Park will be playing Toy Story 4 at dusk and offering concessions for purchase. You can find the Facebook page here.

Mitch McVicker Concert

Aug. 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Kenbrook Bible Camp Woodland Lodge, Lebanon

See singer-songwriter Mirch McVicker perform live at this event. There will be a dinner beforehand for $20 but the concert is free for attendees. A love offering will be accepted if you wish to donate. You can find the information about the concert, along with his story, here.

Mifflin County

Perry County

Perry County Fair

Aug. 20, 2021 to Aug. 21, 2021

248 Fairground Road, Newport

Check out the fair for its final weekend this year. Admission is free, but if you park at the grounds you will have to pay $5. It may be worth it, however, for all the fun you can find at the fair. You can find all the information, along with the schedule, here.

York County

Plant and Paint Workshop

Aug. 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parkway Boulevard Garden Site, York

Beautify your community by planting native species in the new garden or volunteering to paint a wooden petal for the garden mural. You can find all the details on the event here.

ALLVETS

Aug. 25, 2021 at 7 p.m.

York County Historical Museum, York

Join the ALLVETS meeting to hear Craig Stewart present about his Father’s time in Korea. These meetings feature a different veteran speaker every month. You can register for the meeting here with the option to attend in-person, or online.

Citizen’s Fire Academy

Aug. 25, 2021

York Area Fire Academy, York

If you are interested in what firefighters do, or simply want to learn practical take-home skills to keep you prepared, then you may want to attend this event. At the end of the training, you will even have the chance to try on real gear and extinguish a real fire in one of their training buildings. You can find a list of the topics covered here, along with how to register.

“The Glass Ceiling” Opening

Aug. 26, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York College Center for Community Engagement