You can snap a photo with larger-than-life milkshakes in downtown Harrisburg

The milkshake masterpieces are meant to bring people downtown - with the chance to win $500 each day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Yes, those are giant statues of milkshakes in downtown Harrisburg, and yes, they look delicious!

The downtown area of Harrisburg displayed the inventive statues with the aim to increase foot traffic as local businesses try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several businesses have set up the milkshakes in front of their stores, offering prizes if shoppers post a picture of them on social media.

The event, called "Shake it up HBG," is giving out $500 a day until Aug. 28 to people who snap a photo with the milkshakes and post to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #shakeituphbg.

Event Coordinator Ron Kamionka says he's excited to help local businesses any way he can.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is on this and giving people a reason to come down," says Kamionka, "and not only have fun, be involved in events, maybe dine, maybe shop, but also put a little coin in their pocket."

You can witness the 25 larger-than-life milkshakes on 2nd Street between Strawberry Street and Walnut Street.