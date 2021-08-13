Outdoor events are still in full swing, while the delta variant continues to spread

Health experts say this will increase the spread of the COVID-19 and its variants

HERSHEY, Pa. — Summer fun continues as COVID-19 restrictions remain eased across the Commonwealth.

At Hersheypark, concerts are pulling in crowds especially with events such as The Hella Mega Tour featuring music bands such as Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

"I bought my tickets two years ago when they first came out, and I've been waiting," said Kaylynn Campbell of Perry County, "it got pushed back with COVID restrictions so I've been ready for this concert for a while.

Medical experts say you shouldn't be in a hurry to attend these concerts as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to make travel.

"This is a more highly transmissible virus and only a few viral particles can cause infection," said Dr. Mohammad Ali, infectious disease consultant for Penn State Health.

Dr. Ali says even those who are vaccinated should still wear masks because the dangers affect many as opposed to one person.

"If you're living with a person who is older, and whose immune system is not functioning for any other reason then you could put them in danger," he said.

Hersheypark administrators are not requiring proof of vaccination and are encouraging everyone — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks.

However, masks are required on shuttle services. With the delta variant, officials told FOX43 they are continuing to monitor the situation:

"As information is updated, we will continue to monitor conditions closely and evaluate guidance from national and state health experts to provide a safe environment for our guests and team members. We will share any updates to our safety enhancements on our social channels and website as necessary."