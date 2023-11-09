Dickinson College remembers 9/11 with Patriots' Day ceremony

Dickinson College is remembering the sacrifice, lives, and loss that took place at the World Trade Center 22 years ago today by having a Patriots' Day ceremony.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College is remembering the sacrifice, lives, and loss that took place at the World Trade Center 22 years ago today by having a Patriots' Day ceremony.

The students, staff, and community came out to pay their respects and keep the memory alive. The flag was raised but placed half-staffed to signify a country in mourning.

“We have to be forever vigilant, but we also have to remember those who passed, and I think it’s important it’s part of the fabric of America. you know good or bad. and it’s important that our students understand and know what happened on 9/11,” said John Jones, President of Dickinson College.

US Army Lt. Col. Jacob Phillips joined the military 20 years ago and is a professor of military science at Dickinson College. Col. Phillips said he felt he was called to serve after the Sept. 11 attacks. He also said that he hoped students at Dickinson College feel that same need when the nation is in need of help.

“To really recall what we felt that day and to share that with the younger generation, and what it means to serve so certainly the lost of the 3,000 souls that died here in Pennsylvania, in New York, and the Pentagon... That day was horrific and it was awful but one of the things that I also recall was the unified strength of our nation on that day,” Phillips said.