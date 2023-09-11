Here are events where your can mark Sept. 11 in Central Pa.

Here's some things you can do in the Central Pa. community to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Central Pennsylvania is honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Here are some events happening locally week to honor the victims of the attacks.

Manheim

Lancaster County Commissioners will hold a remembrance event for those who lost their lives on 9/11 and for the 52 Lancaster County first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty with a wreath-laying ceremony.

There will be a guest speaker, Duane Hagelegans, who has 40 years of experience in emergency services and serves on the south-central Pa. Counter Terrorism Task Force. This event will be hosted at 9:00 a.m. at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

York

York's First Annual Stair Climb by Crunch Fitness: Crunch Fitness in York is hosting a stair climb from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration will begin at 3:00 p.m. at WellSpan Park, followed by an opening ceremony in remembrance of fallen firefighters, next participants will stretch and begin the climb.

Participants will get a fallen heroes lanyard and an additional free item to take home. Proceeds from this event will go to a scholarship for three locals who are planning to study emergency services.

What's happening on Sunday, Sept. 17

Lancaster 9/11 Stair Climb: You can join Lancaster County for their stair climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. or you could register online here.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m., and the climb begins at 9:30, ending at 11:30 a.m.

Online registration ends Sept. 15.