Thousands of cars on display at 'Corvettes at Carlisle' event

CARLISLE, Pa. — Thousands of Corvettes will be on display at the Carlisle Fairgrounds through Aug. 28.

The annual event features thousands of Corvettes from year one in 1953 to the modern day CC8 will be on display, representing all generations of America's classic sports car.

Several events will be taking place including autocross, exhaust contests, seminars, and more. People will also be able to shop for parts at the automotive flea market.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. A single daily pass ticket is $20, an event pass is $35, kids 12 and under are free. Parking is $10.