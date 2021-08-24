Nearly 300 vehicles available for purchase at the Commonwealth's August Auction

Cars from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep will be available for purchase.

Nearly 300 vehicles will be available for public purchase today at the Commonwealth's August 24 Auction.

Individuals who are interested in purchasing a "quality, used vehicle" will have the opportunity to do so starting at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, according to a press release.

There will be a wide selection of vehicles that are no longer used by various state government agencies including: front and all-wheel drive sedans, mini-vans, police interceptors, pick-up trucks, SUVs, and utility vehicles as well as more from brands such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep. Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies that will be up for sale include: a 2007 BMW 525XI, a 2009 Ford Flex, and a 2011 Mercedes Benz S550, all according to the press release.

Those interested in purchasing vehicles must do so with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check, all made payable to "Manheim Keystone Pa." No cash will be accepted.