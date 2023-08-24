Corvettes at Carlisle is back at the Carlisle Fairgrounds

Nearly 5,000 corvettes will be parked at the Carlisle Fairgrounds from Aug. 24 to 26.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Car lovers were in for a treat on Thursday in Carlisle.

Corvettes at Carlisle returned with nearly 5,000 corvettes parked at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Michael Garland, the public relations manager for Carlisle Events, says this is their largest show and will also be the grand finale of their car show season.

Carlisle Events also partnered with the Downtown Carlisle Association to parade the Corvettes into the community on Saturday evening. Before, during or after the parade, car owners and community members can mix and mingle around the cars or shop, dine and more downtown.

Team Chevrolet, the engineers who build and design the Corvettes, is also back and will showcase the new electric Corvette called the E-Ray.

On Saturday, guests can see dozens of red, white and blue Corvettes converge to build an American Flag. Plus, there are seminars with industry experts, wheels in motion competitions and special displays.

Daily admission Thursday through Saturday costs $20. Spectator event passes cost $40. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.