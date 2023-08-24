'Independence to Ukraine is a way of living:' Rally at Capitol commemorates Ukrainian Independence Day

Organizers are hoping they can celebrate their independence while raising awareness for those who still live in the war-torn country.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of advocates, supporters and natives of Ukraine will gather at the Capitol today for Ukrainian Independence Day.

Organizers are hoping they can celebrate their independence while raising awareness for those who still live in the war-torn country. The event will take place on the Capitol steps from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Ukraine is in the news a lot, and we really wanted to show some personal and cultural connection from us as Ukrainian-Americans because for us, it’s really a lot of family and personal connection to the country, and we just want to add the human touch and attention to the suffering of the everyday citizens,” said Valeria Beussink.

This is the second year the Stand with Ukraine rally took place at the Capitol building. According to Wikipedia, when Ukraine was still a Soviet Republic, the Ukrainian diaspora traditionally recognized Jan. 22 (the Declaration of Independence of the Ukrainian People's Republic in 1918) as Ukrainian Independence Day.

“Independence to Ukraine is a way of living,” said Mariya Anosova-Smith. “Celebrating, it’s in our identity, so we want to celebrate, we want to commemorate the victims, we want to honor our people that fight every day with the support of our international partners.”

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been responsible for mass civilian casualties and for torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers. At today's event, participants will share stories of how they fled the war-torn country, reflect on what independence means to them and commemorate the fallen victims of the war.

Anosova-Smith says that independence has a high price, and it’s been a story of war for years for the country. She said her grandmother had to dig trenches in Kyiv during World War II, and her father and family escaped the current war and are now refugees.

“It’s actually very, very personal for many Ukrainians,” said Anosova-Smith.

Central PA Supports Ukraine Initiative, Humanitarian Parolee from Ukraine and other organizations are hosting the event.

Lera Ukrainka said, “This is not a political rally, but rather a rally to remind everyone that you don’t need to be Ukrainian to support Ukraine, you just need to be human.”

