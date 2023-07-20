Conference tackles challenges faced by disabled community

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hosted its first-ever Disability Conference at the Harrisburg Hilton.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission today hosted its first-ever Disability Conference at the Harrisburg Hilton, where several keynote speakers and guests discussed issues and challenges the community currently faces.

July is also Disability Pride month. The free one-day conference was attended by many and focused on what the community can do to help everyone be equal.

“Disability pride looks like we are acknowledging everyone with disabilities in Pennsylvania and recognizing that they are a marginalized group that we need to focus on,” said Gregory Holts, representative of Pennsylvania Human Relations.

The keynote speaker, Michael Kiel, is a rehab counselor/specialist, advocate and author. He has spent the bulk of his career working with young adults with disabilities. His career has centered around a comprehensive approach to employment and self-advocacy, which includes cognitive therapy, assistive technology, life skills/social skills, sexuality and intimacy, along with many other topics.

"This free one-day conference event will provide the opportunity to network, share ideas and work towards improving accessibility in the workplace. As the state's top civil rights enforcement agency, the PHRC plays a key role in ensuring justice and opportunities for all citizens,” said Kiel.

The goal of the conference is to ensure that everyone has an equal workplace that welcomes everyone, as well as provides resources, programs and opportunities to elevate those in the disabled community. Holts said for that to happen, it starts with acknowledging the challenges and starting the conversation.