12-hundred RV's return to Hershey's Giant Center, for America's Largest RV Show

Whether you're new to the RV industry, looking to upgrade, or just want to browse—there's plenty to see and buy at the show for the next few days.

HERSHEY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show hits the road again, returning to Hershey's Giant Center on Sept. 15.

Whether you're new to the RV industry, looking to upgrade, or just want to browse—there's plenty to see and buy at the show for the next few days.

The show consists of informational sessions, dozens of vendors, plus RVs, and campers for any price point and size.

The show runs from Sept. 15 through Sept. 19. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Some RVs are available to be delivered locally after purchase in 10 days.

For more information about the show, visit their website.