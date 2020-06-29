RV/camper sales see spike during pandemic

Along with normal buyers and trade-ins, local dealerships are seeing a lot of new buyers flood their lots. RVs are going as fast as their coming in.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One business that has seen a positive result due to the pandemic is RV sales and services have more than doubled.

People's vacations have either been put on hold or canceled and with the extra vacation cash, they're using it to put a down payment on an RV or camper.

“People still want to get out. Still want to enjoy their time. This is the way to do it," said Kris Bratcher, Pete's RV general sales manager.

No one knew what to expect with the shutdown. Especially, Pete's RV Center in Mountville, Lancaster County, who recently took over the location just two weeks before the shutdown happened. That specific location was selling 200 to 250 units a year. Now, Pete's RV is currently selling 60 to 100 a month.

Pete's aren't the only ones, Shady Maple RV in East Earl Township, Lancaster County are seeing the same. The lots are only half filed and with multiple units on back order.

“It’s just a safe way to travel. You can isolate in campgrounds. You’re not that close to people. You have your own bathroom, your sleeping area," said Scot Ash, Shady Maple RV general manger.

Some models are taking two to three months to get in. It's not just the unit the dealerships are waiting for, it's part. Manufactures also shutdown during the pandemic and are now playing catch up.

New buyers have not only stormed the lots., they've reserved and bought units online.

“We’re blessed by this business that we’re getting and we’re overwhelmed with it a little bit. but patience is a virtue on both ends the buyers and sellers,” said Ash.

If this trend continues, there's a fear some lot may empty by the end of July.