Lancaster County Outdoors Show kicks off season of events at Clipper Magazine Stadium

There's something for the entire family covering all angles for outdoor lovers and adventure seekers.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — RVs and boats fill the parking lot of Clipper Magazine Stadium, and vendors line the concourse with all things you need to experience the outdoors.

The Lancaster Barnstormers are kicking off their season of events with a four-day outdoors show.

There's something for the entire family covering all angles for outdoor lovers and adventure seekers.

Vendors will be showing off their products from water sports, to land sports, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and more.

Over the weekend things are expected to heat up with some carving competitions.

Chainsaw carvers will compete, with their work then going up for auction.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8 to 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 11.

Tickets for the show are $5, and can be purchased online or at the stadium.

A list of vendors and their websites, as well as the ticket links are available on the Barnstormers website.