Adams County Winery celebrates harvest season with a Harvest Fest

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Grapes are coming off the vines at Adams County Winery in Franklin Township.

To celebrate this year's harvest, Adams County Winery is holding a Harvest Fest Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can sip locally crafted wine, eat homemade wood-fired pizza and stomp on grapes grown at the winery.

There will also be local vendors set up on the winery grounds and a silent auction of an Adams County Winery wine barrel, with the proceeds benefiting the Adams County SPCA. Schizophonic will be performing live music during the celebration