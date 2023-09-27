Adams County Winery celebrates harvest season with a Harvest Fest

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Grapes are coming off the vines at Adams County Winery in Franklin Township.
To celebrate this year's harvest, Adams County Winery is holding a Harvest Fest Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests can sip locally crafted wine, eat homemade wood-fired pizza and stomp on grapes grown at the winery.
There will also be local vendors set up on the winery grounds and a silent auction of an Adams County Winery wine barrel, with the proceeds benefiting the Adams County SPCA. Schizophonic will be performing live music during the celebration
Tickets and more information can be found here.