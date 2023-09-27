March for Mental Health expects 300+ advocates at State Capitol

Hundreds of people will rally at the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to allocate more funds to mental health services.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people will rally at the State Capitol today to call on lawmakers to allocate more funds to mental health services.

Advocates from all over Pennsylvania will be on the grounds to meet with lawmakers to ask for increased funding and living wages for mental health professionals and to provide equal healthcare access for all.

“With the population increases and, you know, COVID has brought some new challenges,” said Jessica Paul, executive director of consumer satisfaction services. "It’s time that, you know, we need to draw some attention to the need for increased funding, living wages for behavioral health professionals and equal healthcare access for all."

There was an increase in the mental health funding in the approved 2023-2024 budget, but organizers say it’s not enough, and there needs to be a billion-dollar increase to help long-term costs associated with delayed treatment. Organizers say increased funding would also ensure adequate staffing and preserve continuity of care.

“In the past four years, we’ve seen an increase in people being aware, and also searching for resources…and we found that more people are reaching out,” said Katie Spencer, NAMI services leader.

After the rally, participants will march around the Capitol, and meetings with legislators will follow. A few hundred people from across the state are expected to attend. Advocates including several service providers, recovery organizations/programs, individuals and family members with lived experience from across the state are spearheading the "March on Harrisburg," as state funding for mental health services has not kept up with demand.