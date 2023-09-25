National Coffee Day is September 29; here are some of the deals you can get in Central PA

Caffeine fans will have plenty of ways to celebrate across Central Pennsylvania as several coffee shops and convenience stores are offering deals.

YORK, Pa. — Attention, caffeine fans: National Coffee Day is coming up.

The nation celebrates coffee drinkers on Friday, September 29, and several area coffee shops and other caffeine purveyors are joining the party.

Here are some of the deals we've heard from in Central Pennsylvania (if you don't see your deal listed and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Dunkin'

To celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving customers a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sept. 29. This will only be available in person.

Sheetz

Sheetz stores across the region will celebrate National Coffee Day by offering customers a free cold brew or nitro cold brew with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. This promotion, which also includes free add-ons like salted caramel cold foam, can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all of Sheetz’s 700 locations.

The offer is valid starting on National Coffee Day (September 29) and lasts until October 1, Sheetz said.

Rutter's

Rutter’s will be celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29 by offering their VIP members a free regular-size coffee.

Turkey Hill

All Turkey Hill stores in Central PA will offer a free coffee -- any size, hot or iced -- on September 29. Limit one per customer.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms convenience stores will offer a free any-sized coffee (hot or iced) with Rofo Rewards on September 29.

Explore York Coffee Crawl

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Explore York is hosting its third-annual Coffee Crawl from September 25 through October 1. During the crawl, coffee lovers are invited to head out to the participating locations, order their joe, snap a selfie, and tag @ExploreYorkPA on Facebook and/or Instagram using the #YoCoCoffeeCrawl.

Coffee-themed prizes will be awarded at random. Winners will be notified via social media.

Three Arrows Coffee (Adams County)

On National Coffee Day, Three Arrows will offer 10% off of any coffee.

On My Grind (York area coffee truck)

During Explore York's Coffee Crawl, which runs from September 25 through October 1, customers who tag On My Grind on social media will be eligible to win a free bag of coffee. There will be three winners selected.

Pumpkin Pie Lattes will also be available as a seasonal special. Available hot or iced.

Merlin's Coffee (Hanover)

On National Coffee Day all drip coffees, iced or hot, will be $1. The Hanover-based coffee shop will also be serving the best of its Fall Specials from customer opinion over the past almost 20 years ($4.50 - $5.00).

Merlin's Coffee is also participating in the Explore York Coffee Crawl.

Ghouls and Grinds (Hanover)

The Hanover-based coffee shop is offering coffee flights for $13 on National Coffee Day. Customers can pick any three iced lattes from the September menu.

Lancaster County Coffee Roasters

On Sept. 29, LCCR will be having a one-day flash sale on its website for 20% off all orders using the code COFFEEDAY23. The business will also be offering a free small coffee with every bagged coffee purchase at its Central Market stand and its Ross Street Roastery Coffee Bar.

The Timeless Cafe (Lebanon)

On National Coffee Day, The Timeless Cafe will be offering a free 12oz cup of Timeless Roast Coffee, along with free samples of its award-winning honey provided by the cafe's very own bees (while supplies last).

The day's special drink is a Caramel Hazelnut Latte, garnished with Cinnamon Chantilly Cream.

The Timeless Cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29.

City Watch Coffee (Lebanon)

On National Coffee Day, City Watch Coffee will offer customers a complementary cup of hot coffee.

The Cornerstone Coffee House (Camp Hill)

On National Coffee Day, The Cornerstone Coffee House will be giving out free chocolate chip cookies with a purchase of any beverage (while supplies last).

Helena's Cafe (Carlisle)

Helana's Cafe is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering all drip coffee free for the day, 20% off all macaron cookies, and coffee-themed specialty macarons (chai latte, amaretto latte and hazelnut mocha).

Cracked Pot Coffee Shop (Mechanicsburg)

On National Coffee Day, the Cumberland County non-profit, which provides opportunities for youths who have aged out of foster care, will have a table set up to collect donations for its mission. For every $100 donation, the donor will receive a limited edition 5-year anniversary thermal and then be able to enjoy free coffee in it all through October.

The coffee shop will will also offer a Buy 1 get one 1/2 off drink special for the day.

Down to Earth Cafe (Mechanicsburg)