Annual Big Book Sale back at Park City Mall

The 68th annual Friends of Lancaster Big Book Sale kicks off today at the Park City Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 68th annual Friends of Lancaster Big Book Sale kicks off today at the Park City Center in the former Bon-Ton store.

The event includes over 250,000 books and raises funds for the Lancaster Public Library. Organizers say this will be the last time the event will take place in the former Bon-Ton.

The Friends of Lancaster Public Library raises nearly $200,000 annually by holding book sales, hosting fundraisers and operating two bookstores that are open year-round.

The book sale includes a quarter million used books, vinyl records, sheet music, CDs and DVDs. A new item featured this year due to a recent donation is a collection of 100+ dolls with doll-collecting books. There will also be puzzles and board games available for sale.

“It’s a year-round effort; we’ve got dozens and dozens of volunteers to put in hours all year round to sort books, pricing books, packaging them up to be brought in for the sale,” said Ron Adams, chairperson of the Big Book Sale.

The book sale will take place:

Monday, May 22nd 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23rd 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24th (half-price day) 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Adams hopes the sale will help rejuvenate peoples' love of books over electronic devices like phones, tablets and e-readers competing for their attention.