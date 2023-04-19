Patrons say goodbye to Lancaster Public Library ahead of big move

After decades of operating on North Duke Street, the library will now make the move to its new building in Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Books were checked in and out of the Lancaster Public Library on North Duke Street for the last time on Wednesday.

Patrons stopped by throughout the day to say farewell, as the library gets ready to make its highly-anticipated move to a new building on North Queen Street.

“I’ve been coming here forever, it’s a beautiful building, great location, easy to park right in Lancaster, it’s wonderful," said Weidler Groff.

“I’ve been coming here for well over 30 years and I miss this place already," added Michael Brinley.

The city will be without a library for just a few weeks, as it transitions to its new location in Ewell Plaza.

“I know some people might find change hard and some of our staff grew up in this library, change is hard but I promise you, it’s a gorgeous space," said Lissa Holland, executive director of the Lancaster Public Library.

Holland says the new building will be brighter and more open.

She says it will also be fully ADA-accessible and equipped with modern technology.

“As libraries change, we will have the space to change with our needs too, which is so important," explained Holland.

Before the library gets to its new home in Ewell Plaza, there’s a lot of work to be done, which includes moving 196,000 pieces of material.

The library will be closed for the next four to six weeks in order to make it happen.

“They all have to go in order or the whole thing will fall apart," said Holland. "We have a lot of moving pieces, it’s a big job.”

A few pieces of the old building will be coming along too, including its famous grandfather clock.

“I’m just happy for the future," said Brinley. "It looks bright and I just believe there’s always room for libraries."

The current building on North Duke Street is under agreement with a group of investors who are purchasing the property for its ultimate use by Saint James Episcopal Church, which is located next door at 119 North Duke Street.

The new library is expected to open at the end of May.

Any library materials borrowed after April 5 will not be due while the library is closed. Due dates are being extended to Monday, June 12.

Patrons can return materials during the closure by bringing them to the North Duke Street building and dropping them in the outside return bins.

The library's Mountville branch at 120 College Avenue, Mountville, will also be open while the city branch is closed.

During the library's closure, access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and other e-resources will remain available.

On Saturday, April 22, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the Lancaster Public Library will hold a "Parade of Books" from the North Duke Street location to Ewell Plaza to kick off the historic move.

Kids (and kids at heart) are invited to be part of it by carrying one book to the new building while being cheered on by people stationed along E. Marion Street.

Registration is not necessary, and walk-ins are encouraged.