Central York Board Policy Committee alters book policy before first reading

The committee changed the language to let parents decide their kid access to reading materials prior to Monday night's board meeting.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Central York School Board continued to tackle a controversial topic with the first reading of their revised book policy at Monday night's board meeting.

District leadership held a first reading of proposed district policy 109.1, which would implement a system to address access to library resources.

"Our district logo does have a book on it," the brother of a current student pointed out during public comment. "So to try and restrict literature by default, and then opt people in, I don't exactly see the logic there."

"I don't understand the focus of pushing these books," another woman not in favor of the policy said.

During its meeting earlier in the day, the School Board's policy committee added several changes.

Language was added that states, "Students have access to ALL library books/library materials."

The changes also give parents and guardians the ability to limit a child's access to specific content by directly contacting the school staff.

"What they're saying is 'You can have it pulled for your child, you can't have it pulled altogether,'" Marie Damiano, a former school board member, with Citizens for Central York School District said.

Damiano says the first draft is a good middle ground that gives parents some authority while trusting school professionals.

"We hire highly qualified teachers, librarians," Damiano said. "Let them do their job."

The new policy still has a way to go.

"We have not come to a conclusion," board member and policy committee chair Vickie Guth said.

"Where do we go from here to include every student?" asked Board Vice President Jodi Grothe in response.

Board members will have a second reading of another draft on June 12.