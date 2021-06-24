Alabama to perform at York State Fair on July 25

The country music icons will be joined by special guest Jake Hoot. Public ticket sales begin Saturday.

YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair announced Wednesday that country music icons Alabama will return to the Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 25.

They'll be joined by special guest Jake Hoot. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, but there's a special pre-sale for Alabama Fan Club members that begins today, the Fair said.

Tickets range from $35 to $65, and this includes admission to the Fair on the day of the show. They will be available by phone at 717.848.2596 and online at www.yorkstatefair.com.

The addition of Alabama to the Fair's concert schedule fills a void left by the cancellation of a performance by Pitbull, who was originally scheduled to take the stage at the Fair on July 25. A scheduling conflict forced that show to be cancelled.

According to the Fair, those who bought tickets to the Pitbull show will be automatically issued a refund to the credit card the tickets were purchased on. Ticket holders do not need to request a refund.

The refund may take up to two weeks to be issued.