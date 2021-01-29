Here's the concert lineup for the 2021 York State Fair

Skid Row, REO Speedwagon, Pitbull, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, and local rockers Halestorm are just some of the highlights of the Fair, set for July 23-August 1

The York State Fair on Friday unveiled big plans for its return in 2021, announcing nine days of concerts and other events on the Grandstand Stage.

Featuring country, rock, contemporary Christian, pop/hip hop, a musical for kids, and a demolition derby, the lineup represents a wide variety of musical styles and other activities.

The York State Fair will be held July 23 through August 1 at the York Fairgrounds.

“We are taking things up a notch this year with the biggest lineup of concert entertainment in decades,” said York State Fair CEO Bryan Blair. “We had a very strong lineup planned for 2020, and fortunately we were able to reschedule most of those artists for this year. Plus, we’ve added some big names to fill out the schedule."

This year's Fair will have entertainment on the Grandstand Stage every night. Five of the planned concerts are rescheduled from last year, when the Fair was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Anyone who still holds a ticket for last year’s concerts can use that ticket this year,” Blair said.

Due to continuing COVID-19 safety concerns, tickets for this year's shows can only be purchased on the York Fair website or by calling (717) 848-2596.

“We won’t be having in-person box office sales until we know that it is safe to do so, “ said Blair.

Here is the 2021 entertainment lineup:

Friday, July 23: Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt burst onto the scene in 2014 with his debut album “Montevallo,” which made him the first country solo male artist to land four number one singles from a debut studio album.

Tickets go on sale February 20 at 8:00 a.m., and range from $45 to $60.

Saturday, July 24: REO Speedwagon & Styx

Styx draws from over four decades of hits such as “Lady”, “Blue Collar Man”, “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade”. REO Speedwagon started a burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest in the early 1970s and has since rode to the top of the charts with radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” and the explosive “Hi Infidelity” album in the 1980’s, which spent 15 weeks in the #1 spot.

Tickets for Styx and REO Speedwagon go on sale February 2 nd at 10:00 a.m. and range from $30 to $50.

Sunday, July 25: Pitbull

With chart topping hits like “I Know You Want Me”, “Give Me Everything”, and most recently “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)” Pitbull has sold over 7.5 million studio albums, over 100 million singles and has over 15 billion views on YouTube.

Tickets for Pitbull go on sale February 27 at 8:00 a.m. and range from $40 to $55.

Monday, July 26: Kane Brown w/ Restless Road and Adam Doleac

Since the arrival of his self- titled, No. 1 Top Country Album in 2016, Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays. The four-time American Music Award Winner will bring his hits “Heaven”, “Good as You”, “Cool Again” and “Be Like That” and more to the York State Fair.

Adam Doleac continues his journey as one of country music’s fasting rising stars after his debut in 2017. With songs like “Whiskey’s Fine”, “Another” and “Meet Me In The City”, Doleac has earned widespread acclaim.

Restless Road, a trio that was formed after meeting on a singing competition, will open the show.

Tickets for Kane Brown with special guests Restless Road and Adam Doleac go on sale February 5 at 8:00 a.m. and range in price from $50 to $75.

Tuesday, July 27: Skid Row and Warrant with Special Guests KIX

The York State Fair’s Triple Play Tuesday makes its return to the Grandstand Stage with hairband rockers Skid Row, Warrant and KIX.

Founded in 1986, Skid Row continues to pound out their hits “Youth Gone Wild”, “18 and Life” and “I Remember You” to fans across the world.

Warrant hit the scene in 1989, and with chart topping hits like “Heaven”, “Down Boys”, “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massively popular “Cherry Pie,” the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. They're now fronted by former Lynch Mob lead singer Robert Mason, who has replaced the late Jani Lane.

Platinum selling hard rock icons KIX will open the show. Founded in 1978 in nearby Hagerstown, Maryland, the group’s hit “Cold Blood” dominated the popular Dial MTV program for so long that the network was forced to change the show’s rules to knock the song out of the top spot.

Tickets for Triple Play Tuesday go on sale on February 16 at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $30-$35.

Wednesday, July 28: Get the Led Out and a Battle of the Bands

The York State Fair and Rocky 98.5 have partnered to bring back a long-lost tradition to the Grandstand Stage: A Battle of the Bands, featuring regional semifinalists, will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Headlining the event will be a full concert by Get The Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band. Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin”, Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years and have amassed a strong national touring history having performed across the country.

The concert is free and general admission seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Thursday, July 29: Casting Crowns

Contemporary Christian Music powerhouse Casting Crowns has produced mega-hits like “Praise You In This Storm," “East to West," “Who Am I” and “Just Be Held."

Cain, a brother/sister trio will open the show. Tickets go on sale February 9 th at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $20-$35.

Friday, July 30: Halestorm

We go from contemporary Christian to head-banging on July 30 as Red Lion-based rockers Halestorm return to the Grandstand Stage. Since their inception in 1998, the group has performed over 2,500 shows around the world with both of their albums, “Halestorm” and “The Strange Case of…” being certified Gold. Halestorm have also made history with “Love Bites So Do I)” ascending to No. 1 at Active Rock Radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever female-fronted group to earn the top spot on the format.

Opening the show will be The Small Town Titans, a rock and roll power trio from York. Small Town Titans have been achieving success since their November 2010 cover of the Christmas song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” went viral in a matter of days leading to charting on various Billboard charts. Newly signed to AntiFragile Music, the band is releasing their first album with a record label “Ride”.

Tickets go on sale February 23 rd at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $25-$40.

Saturday, July 31: Blippi The Musical

The show brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale March 1 st at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $15 to $30.

Sunday, August 1: Demolition Derby