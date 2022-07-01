Here's a look at snow conditions in York County today

Snow flurries have lessened in York County and some roads remain covered.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Your Friday morning commute in York County will be a snowy and slow one.

Our FOX43 weather team predicted snowfall in multiple parts of our South Central Pennsylvania region and for about two to four inches to accumulate, and it has indeed.

With snow comes hazardous conditions on the roads which is why PennDOT officials are advising against any unnecessary travel.

"Listen, if you don't have to be out, stay home," Gary Ishman, York County maintenance manager for PennDOT said.

Ishman says the department was pleased with the forecast as it was predicted to come in overnight when there is less road travel.

Crews began work as early as Thursday at noon and say they will continue into this evening at 8 p.m. Ishman says they will even go into midnight if need be.

However, one thing crews are worried about is the possible wind coming after the storm.

"If we get that wind, our lower end of the county usually gets hammered pretty good with drifting and we have to get our snow blowers out and our graters and it's pretty substantial down there sometimes," she said.

As many crews will be on the roads for clean-up, officials are reminding drivers who must be on the roads to take it slow.

"If you do come upon a plow, please give them plenty of room," he said. "Don't try to pass them because the road conditions behind them are a lot better than what's in front of them. So, stay behind them, back off of them, give them time to work, and they'll get you where you need to be safe."