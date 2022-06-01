Vehicle restrictions implemented on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties due to snow

PennDOT announced a restriction on certain kinds of vehicles that can be on Interstate 83, as multiple inches of snow are expected.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As multiple inches of snow are expected to fall in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday night and into, PennDOT announced some vehicles will be restricted from Interstate 83 starting at 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The restriction on Interstate 83 will take place in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties, banning the following vehicles:

• Tractors without trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

• School buses, commercial busses and motor coaches

• Motorcycles

PennDOT says another restriction for the same vehicles is expected to be announced later in the night for Interstate 78 in Lebanon County starting at 10:00 p.m. as well.

Officials say the purpose of the restrictions are to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.