Vehicle restrictions implemented on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties due to snow

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As multiple inches of snow are expected to fall in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday night and into, PennDOT announced some vehicles will be restricted from Interstate 83 starting at 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 6.
The restriction on Interstate 83 will take place in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties, banning the following vehicles:
• Tractors without trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
• School buses, commercial busses and motor coaches
• Motorcycles
PennDOT says another restriction for the same vehicles is expected to be announced later in the night for Interstate 78 in Lebanon County starting at 10:00 p.m. as well.
Officials say the purpose of the restrictions are to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.
When conditions improve, PennDOT says they will remove the travel restrictions.