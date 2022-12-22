Winter weather challenges travelers' holiday plans

Flights are canceled as people try to reach their holiday destinations, changing plans across the country and in southcentral Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, forcing more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,700 delays across the country on Thursday alone. Snowfall has been on travelers' minds for days.

"As early as Tuesday we saw the weather, that it was going to snowing," said Joel Kophazi, traveling home to North Carolina. "We know how this thing goes here."

Three flights headed from Chicago to Harrisburg International Airport were grounded. Another flight on the way to Chicago, canceled.

Anticipating the snow, Eric Shinn left his home in Michigan a day early but says his flight was still canceled.

"I kind of just got sent through security and was told to bum a ride somewhere," Shinn said. "I was fortunate to get on a 6 a.m. flight to Reagan down in D.C. I got on a standby flight to Philadelphia and then finally got on my last leg here to Harrisburg."

Southcentral Pa. avoided the worst of the weather this time, but PennDOT crews in York County were already looking ahead to a possible flash freeze Friday night into Saturday.

"The people who are traveling, those who are going out for those last minute gifts, people who put off Christmas shopping until it's a little late, they are going to have some problems out on the road," said Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT's spokesperson.

Transportation officials are asking drivers to be cautious and keep an eye out for snow plows this holiday weekend, expecting more traffic this year.

"Ice changes up everything," Schreffler said. "It doesn't matter if you have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive."