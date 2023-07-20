Understanding the UV index to stay safe in the summer sun

Experts say proper protection is key to avoiding the harmful radiation from the sun.

EAST YORK, Pa. — Before heading out the door in the summer, you tend to check the forecast to see how hot it’s going to be. But there’s another number you should be focusing on too: the UV index. It’s a helpful tool when it comes to staying safe in the summer sun.

But what exactly does that mean? The UV Index is a forecast of the amount of ultraviolet radiation expected to reach the Earth’s surface when the sun is highest in the sky.

Rachel Mowry, nurse practitioner at WellSpan Health, says this radiation is what causes problems on our skin.

“UV radiation is coming from the sun, and when it hits our skin, it’s actually damaging the skin. It can cause the burns to the outside of the skin, but it’s actually affecting deeper into the skin, which is what can lead to skin cancer," she said.

It’s this time of year that Mowry sees the most patients, both kids and adults, at Urgent Care coming in with sunburns. Mowry says many people don't know how to properly use sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun.

When you check the UV index for the day, you will see a number ranging from one to 11 or even higher.

This value is calculated using the elevation of the sun in the sky, the amount of ozone present and the amount of clouds.

As the index gets higher, the amount of time it takes to damage your skin gets shorter.

“UV is the worst between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.," Mowry told FOX43. "So especially during those times you want to be extra careful. But you should be careful all the time while outside, even if it’s cloudy or you think you’re not going to get a sunburn, you can still burn.”

Mowry says the best line of defense against this radiation is to apply and reapply sunscreen of SPF 30 or greater. This will prevent you from getting burns in the short term and will help your health in the long term.