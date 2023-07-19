Harrisburg Mile raises money for Broad Street Market fire recovery

Thousands of people took part in the annual race down Front Street and helped fundraise for the Broad Street Market.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people descended on Front Street in Harrisburg to take part in the 40th annual Harrisburg Mile. The annual race helped raise money for the Harrisburg YMCA.

Over 1,500 participants of all ages took part in the race. Each of them ran in various competitive and non-competitive heats throughout the evening.

“I’ve done this race for many years, way before I had a family, but now it’s really enjoyable to do it with my family," said Wendell Hoover, who ran the race with his two kids.

“It’s a lot of fun," said Morgan Roddy, who ran with her family and neighbors. "You can walk, you can run, you can be competitive or not competitive."

The Harrisburg YMCA also announced it would use a portion of the proceeds to raise money for the Broad Street Market, as it rebuilds from its devastating fire last week. Organizers said they would donate $1 for each who registered for the race.

Rosie Turner, the executive director of experience for the Harrisburg YMCA, says it’s important that the organization extends a helping hand to the historic market that means so much to the community.

“When we heard of the devastation of the fire, we knew we had to do something to help," said Turner. “The Broad Street Market provides a walking distance option for people who otherwise don’t have access to fresh and healthy food. It’s part of our mission to make sure people can take care of themselves and we share that mission with the Broad Street Market.”

Runners were happy to do their part to support the Broad Street Market on its road to recovery.