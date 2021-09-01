Capital Region Water says its crews will work hard to minimize impact of Ida's visit to the Harrisburg area

The company said Wednesday it is working with the City of Harrisburg and the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire to minimize the impacts of the storm.

As Tropical Storm Ida brings heavy rains into the Harrisburg area, Capital Region Water (CRW) said Wednesday it is working with the City of Harrisburg and the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire to minimize the impacts of the storm.

The excessive rainfall in today's forecast, coupled with ground saturated from previous storms, "increases the likelihood of flash and urban flooding," CRW said.

"As a part of the joint effort, CRW’s customer service team is working extended hours fielding calls while maintenance and operations crews from all departments have been working additional shifts to prepare and protect the community and address issues as they arise," the company added. "Residents can take action if they see trash covering an inlet and want to do something to protect their neighborhoods. Use a rake to clear the inlet and bag the debris to avoid further pollution.

"If debris buildup is overwhelming, please call CRW Customer Service Center at 888-510-0606 to report a problem in your neighborhood," the company said.

CRW said its crews are working to respond to every call that comes to its customer service center during the storm.

"Every effort will be made to resolve issues efficiently and effectively within the collection system and crews will continue working until all service calls have been addressed," CRW said. "Even as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move out of the region, it is important remain vigilant as area waterways may still be impacted."

If the storm has ended and several hours later there is still a substantial amount of water covering an inlet, CRW advises customers to call its Customer Service Center at 888-510-0606.