Travel Smart: masks & public transportation

One local health professional talks about what to look for in a mask and what you can do to protect yourself while using public transportation.

On his first day in office, president Joe Biden signed several Executive Orders, including one requiring mask-wearing across the county. Of course, this includes all forms of public transportation. It shouldn’t be much of an adjustment as most transportation companies already have similar policies in place. Though, the official policy now begs the question, what types of masks are best for that type of confined space? The answer is not so simple as there is limited data. However, as Dr. Mohammad Ali, an Infectious Disease Consultant at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital tells FOX43, there is no question that wearing a face-covering of any kind is better than none at all. He says that there are a few things you can look at to make sure your mask is up to par.

“The best mask that is recommended is a mask which has two or more layers," he says, "and is made of a fabric that is breathable and washable." Other things to keep in mind -

masks should fit over your nose and mouth

mouth masks should lay snug against your cheeks, with no gaps

masks should not have exhalation valves or vents

Doctors also highly encourage social distancing to mitigate your chances of contracting COVID-19. However, that can be challenging for folks who have to rely on public transportation. To that, Dr. Ali says that we need to be vigilant about proper hand hygiene. “Keep your hands clean as much as you can. You should have sanitizer on you and you should clean your hands as much as you can,” he says.

He adds, avoid touching your face altogether. If your mask needs to be adjusted, use the ear loops instead of touching the mask itself.

At the top of their list of advice, health professionals say, get the COVID-19 vaccine. They believe that, as the number of vaccinated people goes up, the risk of contracting the virus will eventually go down. Long story short, they say, if you plan to travel this year get the shot. Doctors also add, all approved vaccines are fine and you should not worry about which one to get.