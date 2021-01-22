COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: Here are the answers to your questions about the vaccines in Pennsylvania

Many Pennsylvanians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, ranging from the shot's effectiveness and how the rollout plan phases are supposed to work.

Overview

Pennsylvania is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in the initial phase of the rollout to include people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk.

Getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is an essential step in reducing the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The Department of Health is guiding the vaccine's distribution and administration in 66 out of the 67 counties in the state. Philadelphia County receives independent federal funding, vaccine allotment, and is establishing its own COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The state's vaccination plan follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuously being updated.

How will the vaccine be distributed?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will work to get the vaccine out to Pennsylvanians in three phases.

Which Phase is Pennsylvania currently in?

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A.

Who is eligible under each phase?

Wondering if you are eligible for the vaccine? Take the Vaccine Eligibility Quiz.

Phase 1A:

Long-term care facility residents

Health care personnel including, but not limited to: Emergency medical service personnel Nurses Nursing assistants Physicians Dentists Dental hygienists Chiropractors Therapists Phlebotomists Pharmacists Technicians Pharmacy technicians Health professions students and trainees Direct support professionals Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

Persons ages 65 and older

Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Down Syndrome Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2) Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Phase 1B:

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Phase 1C:

Essential workers in these sectors: Transportation and logistics Water and wastewater Food service Housing construction Finance, including bank tellers Information technology Communications Energy, including nuclear reactors Legal services Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff Media Public safety Public health workers



Phase 2:

All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17)

How do I schedule my COVID-19 vaccine appointment?

Different locations have different protocols on how to schedule, so you'll have to follow those instructions.

For instance, a Rite Aid location will take you to an online portal where you could be waiting for a bit.

How do I prepare to receive my COVID-19 vaccine?

Before you get vaccinated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has several recommendations for residents before they get vaccinated.

Talk with your health care provider to see if vaccination is right for you.

Check if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for you right now and make an appointment to get vaccinated.

Stay home as much as possible to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

Wear a mask, social distance, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wash your hands often.

Learn more about the different types of COVID-19 vaccines.

Learn more about the benefits of getting COVID-19 vaccination.

At your vaccination appointment:

When you get the vaccine, you and the person administering the vaccine will both need to wear masks that cover your nose and mouth.

You will receive a vaccination card that tells you which COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it. You should also receive a card to remind you to return for a second dose.

After you receive a vaccination:

With most COVID-19 vaccines, you'll need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first one, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot.

You can register for V-safe, a free, smartphone-base tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination. V-safe also reminds you to get a second dose if you need one.

You can learn more about common side effects and tips on how to reduce your pain and discomfort after vaccination.

Remember to receive your second shot!

After you get your 1st #COVID19 vaccine, enroll in v-safe. V-safe is a tool that provides personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination. V-safe will also remind you to get a 2nd vaccine dose. Learn more: https://t.co/TPUNKAYjr6 pic.twitter.com/1mPwxza9Mo — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 21, 2021

Where can I get the vaccine?

Currently, only those eligible in Phase 1A; healthcare personnel, emergency medical services first responders, staff of congregate care settings, people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk can receive the vaccine.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure all enrolled vaccine providers have information publicly available for those currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The map below will be updated as more locations receive the vaccine.

Click on a marker to see details on vaccination locations. Green dots indicate a facility has received the vaccine and may have vaccine availability and red dots indicate a facility does not have vaccine available.

Will I be charged for the vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that for the following coverage types, the vaccine will be free of charge:

The major-medical health insurance market (individual market health insurance)

Insurance through your employer (including through COBRA)

Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Medical Assistance through fee-for-service and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Pennsylvania Employees Benefit Trust Fund (PEBTF)

Your insurance company or health care provider should be able to help you in finding a vaccination location.

What if I do not have health insurance?

You should still be able to get a vaccine at no charge. Ahead of your visit to receive the vaccine, you should call your provider to make sure you will not be charged.

How many vaccinations have been administered so far?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard allows Pennsylvanians to see the breakdown of where and to who COVID-19 vaccines were given.

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available?

Currently, two vaccines are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19.

The process of receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to receive 2 shots given 21 days apart.

Evidence from clinical trials pegs the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged 18 years and older.

The process of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is to receive 2 shots given 28 days apart.

Evidence from clinical trials says that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

Where can I get more information on the vaccine?

For more information or answers to your questions, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions page.

You can also call the Pa. Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Can I volunteer to help with Pennsylvania's COVID-19 response?