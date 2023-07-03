Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.776 per gallon for Independence Day

The limited-time promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The attached video is from June 30.

It's big news for anyone hitting the road on Independence Day!

On Monday, July 3, Sheetz announced it will celebrate the Fourth of July by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The limited-time promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, Ethanol Free (E0), mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz's 675+ locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The promotion will not apply to any diesel fuel offerings.