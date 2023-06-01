Record number of travelers expected for 4th of July holiday weekend

More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, surpassing the record set in 2019.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A record number of people are hitting the road or heading for the skies this 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to AAA, 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, a number that surpasses the record set in 2019. It is also 2.1 million higher than the number of people who traveled in 2022.

"Travel is really booming in 2023 and when you have an opportunity for a long weekend like this 4th of July travel, people are taking advantage of that time off," said AAA Public Relations Manager Doni Lee Spiegel.

In Pennsylvania, Pa. Turnpike Commission officials expect more than 5 million drivers to be on their roads through July 9, with July 1 being the busiest day. That number is nearly 300,000 more than the same time last year.

With the surge of travelers this weekend, they urge drivers take extra safety precautions.

"As people are returning to the roadway, they are definitely forgetting their safe driving habits," said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Spokesperson Rosanne Placey. "As more people are added to the mix with holiday traffic, the situation [is] all the more concerning. Do not take your attention off the road for one minute."

Airports are no different this weekend. Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) officials expect a similar holiday rush.

"This should be the second busiest July 4th week of travel we've had in the airport's history," said HIA Spokesperson Scott Miller.

Twenty-six thousand passengers are expected to fly to and from HIA between June 29 and July 5. This is a 4% increase from 2022 and 97% of 2019's record volume.

They say a good travel experience all comes down to preparedness and a good mindset.

"If you come prepared and just understand it's a privilege to travel, it's not a right, and the airlines are going to get you there as soon as it is safely possible," said Miller. "You come with that mind frame, you should have a good travel experience."

"Get your head in the game, in addition to preparing your family, packing making sure your vehicle is in good condition, make sure you're ready for the drive," said Placey.