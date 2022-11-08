Lane restrictions and traffic expected on Nov. 9 on westbound Route 22 in Dauphin County

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a bridge inspection, weather permitting.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers in Dauphin County have been advised of upcoming lane restrictions on westbound Route 22 in Susquehanna Township.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a bridge inspection, weather permitting.

Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying westbound Route 22 over the eastbound Route 22 ramp to northbound Interstate 81 (Ramp C) using a crane truck on the highway.

Traffic on the westbound Route 22 bridge will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for those operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as the safety of road crews.